Hourglass Capital LLC Trims Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Paramount Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,679 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paramount Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,641 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,367,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,006,000 after acquiring an additional 414,302 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,400,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Paramount Global by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,261,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,943 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Down 5.1 %

PARA stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.64%.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.