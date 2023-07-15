Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,633,000 after acquiring an additional 172,801 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $220,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,850.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $67,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,304.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $220,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,850.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $7,000,469. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.