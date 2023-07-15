Hourglass Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $223.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $224.86.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

