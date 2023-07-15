Hourglass Capital LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.