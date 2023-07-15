Hourglass Capital LLC Increases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the quarter. New York Community Bancorp comprises about 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.55 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

