Hourglass Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $88.84.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.