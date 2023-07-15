hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.41. hopTo shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 233 shares.

hopTo Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

About hopTo

(Get Free Report)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.