Homology Medicines, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.62) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Homology Medicines in a report issued on Monday, July 10th. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Homology Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 3,926.25% and a negative return on equity of 64.66%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million.

Homology Medicines Price Performance

Separately, FIX cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Homology Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after buying an additional 282,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 52,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 88,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 144,566 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.