Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.73.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of HLT opened at $147.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.49. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.08 and a twelve month high of $155.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

