HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 142.9% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.11.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $638.56. 919,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,029. The company has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.98. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $651.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

