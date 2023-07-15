HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,734 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,734 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $183,352,000. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after buying an additional 6,850,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,907,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,762,000 after buying an additional 5,570,418 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,790,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,523,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.