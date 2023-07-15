HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,976 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Henry Schein accounts for 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 798,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

