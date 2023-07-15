HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,944 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $42.01. 12,903,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,430,813. The stock has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

