HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,167 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE MET traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.16. 3,358,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,195. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

