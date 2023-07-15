HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,050 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.41. 2,007,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,960. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.41 and its 200 day moving average is $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $81.68 and a 12-month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.