HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,242 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $39.32. 3,661,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,149. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

