Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $797,665,000 after purchasing an additional 55,567 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,676,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,161,000 after purchasing an additional 81,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hess by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,499,000 after acquiring an additional 264,225 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $135.26 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HES shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.82.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.