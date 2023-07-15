Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $177.67 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 15th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $177.67 million and $23,828.41 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.86 or 0.00016029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00021094 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,352.61 or 1.00039714 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.86128339 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $23,829.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

