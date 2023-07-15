Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.10

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.10 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 32.70 ($0.42), with a volume of 26803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.43).

Hercules Site Services Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.98 million and a PE ratio of 1,600.00.

Get Hercules Site Services alerts:

Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Hercules Site Services’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering business. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Hire of Suction Excavators, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.