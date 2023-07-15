Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HENOY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.13. 18,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.3403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

