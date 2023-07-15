Hedera Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $40.83 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00050427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00032182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,287,565,809 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,287,565,808.883423 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05112757 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $39,264,041.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

