Head to Head Survey: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CleanSpark and Zurich Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zurich Insurance Group 1 4 1 0 2.00

CleanSpark presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $536.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,030.78%. Given Zurich Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zurich Insurance Group is more favorable than CleanSpark.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CleanSpark has a beta of 3.79, indicating that its stock price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

30.3% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CleanSpark and Zurich Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $131.52 million 5.91 -$57.33 million N/A N/A Zurich Insurance Group $41.75 billion 1.71 $4.60 billion N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -93.39% -22.70% -20.28% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc. engages in the mining of bitcoin operations. It also provides data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Zurich Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, health, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, commercial management liability, professional indemnity, credit risk, marine, cyber risk, corporate accident and business travel, and financial institution insurance products. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; reinsurance services; risk management and climate change resilience services; and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers' exchanges. The company serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. It sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.