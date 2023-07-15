Head-To-Head Contrast: Muncy Bank Financial (MYBF) & Its Rivals

Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Free Report) is one of 278 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Muncy Bank Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Muncy Bank Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muncy Bank Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Muncy Bank Financial Competitors 1098 3134 3296 62 2.31

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 321.39%. Given Muncy Bank Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Muncy Bank Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muncy Bank Financial N/A N/A N/A Muncy Bank Financial Competitors 34.11% 10.25% 0.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Muncy Bank Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.6% of Muncy Bank Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Muncy Bank Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Muncy Bank Financial N/A N/A 13.33 Muncy Bank Financial Competitors $48.44 billion $845.69 million 268.32

Muncy Bank Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Muncy Bank Financial. Muncy Bank Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Muncy Bank Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Muncy Bank Financial pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.6% and pay out 18.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Muncy Bank Financial lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Muncy Bank Financial peers beat Muncy Bank Financial on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Muncy Bank Financial

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, commercial mortgages, personal, commercial equipment loans, and lines of credit, as well as business and real estate loans. It also offers investment services, such as wealth transition, retirement accounts, college savings strategies, insurance protection, portfolio analysis, brokerage services, tax-deferred investments, and tax-advantaged income; and wealth management and trust services comprising estate administration, investment management services, guardianship, and IRA/retirement accounts, as well as living/grantor, charitable, irrevocable, and special needs trusts. In addition, the company provides cash management services consisting of ACH origination, check positive pay, online wire transfer, and remote deposit capture services; merchant services; and telephone and electronic banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. It operates through offices located in Muncy, Hughesville, Clarkstown, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden, and Montgomery, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Muncy, Pennsylvania.

