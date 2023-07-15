Head to Head Comparison: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) versus eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Free Report) and eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford & Company and eHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company N/A N/A N/A eHealth -20.29% -10.33% -6.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of eHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of eHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eHealth $405.36 million 0.54 -$88.72 million ($3.97) -1.98

This table compares Crawford & Company and eHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crawford & Company has higher earnings, but lower revenue than eHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crawford & Company and eHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0 N/A eHealth 0 4 1 0 2.20

eHealth has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.14%. Given eHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eHealth is more favorable than Crawford & Company.

Summary

eHealth beats Crawford & Company on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: North America Loss Adjusting, International Operations, Broadspire, and Platform Solutions. The North America Loss Adjusting segment provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances. The International Operations segment provides claims management and adjusting services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities; and field investigation and the evaluation and resolution of property and casualty insurance claims. The Broadspire segment offers claims management services, including workers' compensation, liability, property, accident & health, and disability claims management; accident & health claims programs; disability and leave management services, as well as legal services, risk management information, and consultative analytical services. This segment also provides medical management services; administration services; medical bill review services; and physician review services, as well as claims and risk management services and technology solutions; desktop claim adjusting and evaluation of claims; initial loss reporting services for claimants; loss mitigation services, such as medical bill review, medical case management and vocational rehabilitation; and risk management information services. The Platform Solutions segment offers insurance through service lines, such as Contractor Connection and Networks, including losses caused by natural disasters, such as fires, hailstorms, hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, as well as man-made disasters, such as oil spills, and chemical releases. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program. Its Individual, Family and Small Business segment engages in the sale of individual, family, and small business health insurance plans; and ancillary products to non-Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, vision, and short and long term disability insurance. In addition, the company provides ecommerce platforms and consumer engagement solutions, which includes market leading information, decision support, customer engagement, and transactional services to group of health insurance consumers; and organize and present the insurance information in objective format to individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare and purchase health insurance plans. Further, it markets health insurance plans through its websites, including eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com. The company also offers online sponsorship and advertising, lead referral, technology licensing revenue, and performance of other services, such as conducting health risk assessments. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

