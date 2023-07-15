HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $325.00 at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $306.78.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $296.56 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $167.64 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

