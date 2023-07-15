Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Down 3%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.43. 774,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,319,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
Hawaiian Trading Down 3.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.
Institutional Trading of Hawaiian
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,701,000 after acquiring an additional 692,526 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,167,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,579 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hawaiian Company Profile
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.
