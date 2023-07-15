Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 16.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 43.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.3 %

RYAAY opened at $111.05 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.