Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $68.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.63%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

