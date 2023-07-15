Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Up 0.5 %

Novartis stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average is $93.91. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.