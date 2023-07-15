Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Buys 1,485 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Comcast by 34.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

