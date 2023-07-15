Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Boosts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in American International Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American International Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,032,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in American International Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 20,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

