Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,511 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.09.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

