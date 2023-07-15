Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 0.0% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $291.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.18 and a 1 year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

