Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Purchases 278 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

