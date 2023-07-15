Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 23.4% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned 0.30% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $33,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,094,000 after buying an additional 524,469 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $72.24 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

