Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hamilton Lane from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.12. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2,582.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 135,607 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

