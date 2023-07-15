Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,143 Average PT from Analysts

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,143 ($27.57).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLMA. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,190 ($28.17) to GBX 2,300 ($29.59) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,295 ($29.53) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

In related news, insider Andrew Williams sold 2,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,239 ($28.80), for a total transaction of £62,557.66 ($80,480.72). Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,244 ($28.87) on Monday. Halma has a one year low of GBX 1,930 ($24.83) and a one year high of GBX 2,520.95 ($32.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,344 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,232.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,619.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a GBX 12.34 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,225.81%.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

