H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Up 195.2% in June

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HNNMY. Danske raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,971. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

