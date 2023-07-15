Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 8,888 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.