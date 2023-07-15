Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after buying an additional 966,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,341,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,020,000 after buying an additional 886,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after buying an additional 450,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NVO opened at $160.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

About Novo Nordisk A/S



Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

