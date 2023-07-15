Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

NYSE RTX opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

