Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $206.14 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.85 and its 200 day moving average is $196.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.87.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

