Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.44.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $210.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

