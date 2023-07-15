Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,254 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $75,343,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of BMY opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

