Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. BCE comprises 2.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $27,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,249,000 after purchasing an additional 429,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in BCE by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 137.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.