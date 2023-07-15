Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.09 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.