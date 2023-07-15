Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $688,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $4,642,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 878,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,907,000 after buying an additional 87,231 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.19.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.