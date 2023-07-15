Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $38.90 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 3.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.58.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.53 and a 200 day moving average of $207.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $235.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

