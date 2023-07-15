Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $185.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.