Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 968 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $152.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

